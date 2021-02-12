End of Social, Political Aggravation׃ Change of Govt or Early Parliamentary Elections?

On Friday, February 12, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "End of Social, Political Aggravation׃ Change of Government or Early Parliamentary Elections?" Participants include Expert of Gardarika Strategic Consulting Corporation Konstantin Matvienko; Director of the Institute of Global Strategies Vadym Karasev; Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko; Political Scientist Taras Zahorodny (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.