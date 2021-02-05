Press conference on survey on sense of security, request of citizens for right of armed self-defense

On Friday, February 5, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on the results of the first all-Ukrainian systematic survey on sense of security, request of citizens for right of armed self-defense. Participants include Managing Partner at PGR Consulting Group Ruslan Rokhov; Deputy Director of the Info Sapiens research company Inna Volosevych; Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Ukrainian Gun Owners Association Georgy Uchaykin; MP of Ukraine, author of bill No. 4335-1 on civilian weapons and ammunition Andriy Sharaskin (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details at: (097) 782 6978.