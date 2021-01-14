Video

14:30 14.01.2021

To Die or to Survive? 72% of Ukrainians are against ill-considered lockdown, which foredooms people to poverty and destroys the country's economy

1 min read

On Thursday, January 14, at 15.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "To Die or to Survive? 72% of Ukrainians are against ill-considered lockdown, which foredooms people to poverty and destroys the country's economy." Participants include founder and chairman of Epicenter K LLC Halyna Hereha; Director General of Epicenter K LLC Petro Mykhailyshyn; Head of the Security Service of Epicenter K LLC Ivan Chernonog; Deputy Director General of Epicenter K LLC Volodymyr Honcharov; Advisor to the Director General on sanitary-hygienic and epidemiological issues Oleh Kostenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. The number of seats in the press center's room is limited due to the imposed lockdown restrictions and the need to observe social distance. The presence of a mask is mandatory for those present; mandatory temperature control is performed before entering. Media accreditation by phone: (067) 440 8452 or at: a.rybak@epicentrk.ua.

