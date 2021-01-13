On Wednesday, January 13, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Ukraine to be able to receive COVID-19 vaccine in March." The Lekhim group of pharmaceutical companies signed an agreement for the supply of 5 million doses of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine in the first half of 2021 with the Sinovac Biotech leading Chinese vaccine manufacturer, delivery is scheduled for March to May 2021. Participants include President of the Association of Employers' Organizations of the Medical and Microbiological Industry of Ukraine, Member of the Board of the Health Ministry of Ukraine, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Lekhim group of pharmaceutical companies Valeriy Pechayev; PhD in Chemistry, Director of the Department for Development of the Lekhim group of pharmaceutical companies Mykhailo Rensky (8/5a Reitarska Street). The number of seats in the press center's room is limited due to the imposed lockdown restrictions and the need to observe social distance. The presence of a mask is mandatory for those present; mandatory temperature control is performed before entering. Media accreditation by phone: (050) 448 6591 or by e-mail: natalia.sekh@ad-hoc.com.ua