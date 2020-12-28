Video

11:30 28.12.2020

Creation of Modern National System of Ukraine's Territorial Defense

1 min read

On Monday, December 28, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Creation of Modern National System of Ukraine's Territorial Defense. Future Legislative Changes. Ukraine's Draft Law 4504 'On Territorial Defense of Ukraine.'" Participants include Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Major General Serhiy Kryvonos; member of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Andriy Sharaskin; head of the board of the NGO All-Ukrainian Association Patriot Hanna Maiboroda; head of the board of the NGO Movement for Assisting the Territorial Defense of Ukraine Andriy Hordiyenko; expert of the Movement for Assisting the Territorial Defense of Ukraine Viktor Dykhanivsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Details by phone: (050) 704 4900 (Hanna).

