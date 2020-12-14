Video

12:00 14.12.2020

Strategy of Joint Actions in Reforming Military-Industrial Complex. Industry Transformation Bill. Implementation of Govt Defense Procurement

On Monday, December 14, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Strategy of Joint Actions in Reforming Military-Industrial Complex. Industry Transformation Bill. Implementation of Govt Defense Procurement." Participants include Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Ministry for Strategic Industries Oleh Urusky; head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on National Security, Defense and Intelligence Oleksandr Zavytnevych; Director General of the State Concern Ukroboronprom Yuriy Husev; non-staff advisor of the President's Office Oleksiy Arestovych (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Media accreditation is required at pr@ukroboronprom.com, with the following information provided: name of the journalist/entire film crew, name of the media outlet, editorial ID number, contact phone number. Details by phone: (044) 586 2472, (050) 038 8754, or at: pr@ukroboronprom.com (Ukroboronprom press service).

