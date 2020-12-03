On Thursday, December 3, at 10.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable talk entitled "Discussion scenarios of the Second National Determined Contribution of Ukraine (НВВ2) in context of the European Green Deal". Participants include: Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Environment Protection and Natural Resources Iryna Stavchuk; MP of Ukraine Lesia Vasylenko; Leading Researcher of the Sector for Forecasting the Development of the Fuel and Energy Complex of the Department of Sectoral Forecasts and Market Conditions of the State Institution "Institute of Economics and Forecasting of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine" Oleksandr Diachuk; Head of the Ukrainian Business and Trade Association (UBTA) Brussels office Nazar Bobytsky; expert of the Ukrainian Association of Business and Trade Zoya Pavlenko; chairman of the board of the NGO Global 100% RE-Ukraine Oleksandr Dombrovsky; President of the Ukrmetalurgprom association Oleksandr Kalenkov; acting Head of the Environment Department at DTEK Olha Semkiv; Strategic Development Advisor to the President of the Ukrainian Agribusiness Club Volodymyr Lapa; moderator - head of the European Green Deal Committee of the Ukrainian Association of Business and Trade Dmytro Vasyliev (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.