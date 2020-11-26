On Thursday, November 26, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a presentation of the first nationwide study, initiated by First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska and the Office of the President of Ukraine entitled "Thoughts, views and attitudes of Ukrainians about barrier-free society", conducted by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS).Participants include KIIS Director General Volodymyr Paniotto; Head of the Public Research Center of the National Institute for Strategic Studies Yulia Tyschenko; Director General of the Directorate for Humanitarian Policy of the Office of the President of Ukraine Veronika Seleha (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.