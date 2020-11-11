Constitutional Submission of Illegitimacy of Presidential Decrees on NEURC Members Appointment

On Wednesday, November 11, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on the constitutional submission to the Constitutional Court of Ukraine by 50 MPs on unconstitutionality of a number of presidential decrees and laws of Ukraine that determine the functioning of NEURC. Participants include: MP Oleksiy Kucherenko (Batkivschyna faction), MP Liudmyla Buimistr (Servant of People faction), MP Valentyn Nalyvaichenko (Batkivschyna faction) (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.