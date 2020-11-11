On Wednesday, November 11, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference "Social and Political Orientations of Ukraine's Population: October 2020." Participants include Deputy Director of Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) Anton Hrushetsky; Deputy Director of the Ukrainian Institute of Politics, candidate of political sciences Kyrylo Molchanov; political expert, host Denys Zharkykh; political scientist, candidate of political sciences Oleksiy Yakubin (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.