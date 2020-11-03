On Tuesday, November 3, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Polissia Nature Reserve under Threat of Destruction" about the fact that the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Ukraine and the State Service of Geology and Subsoil of Ukraine have agreed on documents that allow the extraction of beryllium on the territory of Polissia Nature Reserve. Participants include Director of Kyiv Ecoethics Center Volodymyr Boreiko, lawyer of EcoPravo-Kyiv NGO Halyna Levina, Project Manager at the project for saving the Carpathian primeval forests of the Ukrainian Bird Protection Society Olha Yaremchenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional info by phone: (067) 715 2790, or at: kekz-office@ukr.net (Volodymyr Boreiko).