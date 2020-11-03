Video

10:30 03.11.2020

Polissia Nature Reserve under Threat of Destruction!

1 min read

On Tuesday, November 3, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Polissia Nature Reserve under Threat of Destruction" about the fact that the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Ukraine and the State Service of Geology and Subsoil of Ukraine have agreed on documents that allow the extraction of beryllium on the territory of Polissia Nature Reserve. Participants include Director of Kyiv Ecoethics Center Volodymyr Boreiko, lawyer of EcoPravo-Kyiv NGO Halyna Levina, Project Manager at the project for saving the Carpathian primeval forests of the Ukrainian Bird Protection Society Olha Yaremchenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional info by phone: (067) 715 2790, or at: kekz-office@ukr.net (Volodymyr Boreiko).

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Fiscalization: Non-stop Support

Local Election Results are Change in Political Landscape, Start of New Political Cycle in Ukraine

Illegal Market of Risky Goods in Ukraine: Economic, Consumer Danger of Electrical Engineering

Ukraine intends to develop trust and trade relations with Israel - Ambassador Korniychuk

Political Experts on Local Election Results

Election Day: CVU Assessment

Press conference on results of Rating election day polls

Local elections - development and finale. What factors will affect the result? What awaits the country, political class following campaign?

Reducing Service of Life of Freight Cars to Lead to Increase in Costs to Shippers, Losses to Ukrainian Economy

Electoral Sentiments of Dnipro Residents

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD