11:30 30.10.2020

Local Election Results are Change in Political Landscape, Start of New Political Cycle in Ukraine

On Friday, October 30, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a roundtable conference entitled "Local Election Results are Change in Political Landscape, Start of New Political Cycle in Ukraine." Participants include Head of the UP Foundation, historian, politologist Kost Bondarenko; expert at the Hardarika Strategic Consulting Corporation Kostiantyn Matviyenko; Director of the Institute of Global Strategies Vadym Karasev; Director of the Ukrainian Barometer sociological service Viktor Nebozhenko; political scientist, Head of the board of the Penta Center for Applied Political Research Volodymyr Fesenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

