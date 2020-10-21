Video

11:00 21.10.2020

Cigarettes Smuggling in Ukraine Growing for Several Years in a Row, Causes Great Damage to Economy. How Govt, Business Solve This Problem

1 min read

On Wednesday, October 21, at 11.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Cigarettes Smuggling in Ukraine Growing for Several Years in a Row, Causes Great Damage to Economy. How Govt, Business Solve This Problem." Participants include Director General of JTI Ukraine Paul Holloway, Acting Head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine Serhiy Solodchenko, Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Serhiy Deineko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Media accreditation is required from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on weekdays by phone: (066) 785 50 16 until 11:00 on October 20.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Electoral Sentiments of Dnipro Residents

Presentation of ITTA anomaly software product

Ratings of Political Parties, Candidates for Kyiv City Mayors

Live. How Ukraine Treats Breast Cancer

Electoral preferences of voters in Ivano-Frankivsk and the region

Final Lap of Local Elections &ndash; Which Parties Are Leaders, Which Are Outsiders of the Race and For What Reasons

Ten Days Before Elections: Main Problems and Risks

Dirty Attacks on Independent Experts as Peril to Ukraine's Court System

National Ratings of Political Parties, Citizens' Safety'

How Local Elections' Outcomes to Affect Regionalization Processes in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD