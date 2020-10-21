On Wednesday, October 21, at 11.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Cigarettes Smuggling in Ukraine Growing for Several Years in a Row, Causes Great Damage to Economy. How Govt, Business Solve This Problem." Participants include Director General of JTI Ukraine Paul Holloway, Acting Head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine Serhiy Solodchenko, Head of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine Serhiy Deineko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Media accreditation is required from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on weekdays by phone: (066) 785 50 16 until 11:00 on October 20.