On Tuesday, October 13, at 13.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Dirty Attacks on Independent Experts as Peril to Ukraine's Court System." Participants include forensic expert, Managing Partner of S&D Expert Group Iryna Ped; attorney Valeriy Buniak (8/5a Reitarska Street). Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. More details at: (063) 312 5329, inx.communications@gmail.com.