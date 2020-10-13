Video

13:00 13.10.2020

Dirty Attacks on Independent Experts as Peril to Ukraine's Court System

1 min read

On Tuesday, October 13, at 13.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Dirty Attacks on Independent Experts as Peril to Ukraine's Court System." Participants include forensic expert, Managing Partner of S&D Expert Group Iryna Ped; attorney Valeriy Buniak (8/5a Reitarska Street). Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. More details at: (063) 312 5329, inx.communications@gmail.com.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

National Ratings of Political Parties, Citizens' Safety'

How Local Elections' Outcomes to Affect Regionalization Processes in Ukraine

Return of Ukrainian Women from Refugee Camp in Syria

Are Banks Playing Against Ukrainian Business?

Current Sentiments of Dnipro Residents, Electoral Prospects of Local Elections

Surveillance and Threats of Rape for Exposing Academic Dishonesty

Teletrade: What Awaits Ukrainian Economy if Second COVID-19 Wave happens

Govt's Failure to Fulfill Obligations: Future of Green Generation under Threat

On Problems of Education and Unavailability of Ukrainian Schools for Stable Work in New Academic Year

Local elections in Dnipro: Expectations, Trends, Forecasts

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD