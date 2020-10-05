On Monday, October 5, at 12:30, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "On Problems of Education and Unavailability of Ukrainian Schools for Stable Work in New Academic Year." Participants include Ukraine's MP Tetiana Plachkova; headmaster of secondary school No.1 in the village of Dyvisiya of Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky district of Odesa region; teacher of Ukrainian language and literature Lilia Kolesnyk; parents Olena Belohrad (Odesa), mother of six children Maryna Semeniuk-Dovbush (Odesa), Natalia Sozontova (Odesa); mother of a hearing-impaired child Olha Nazarenko (Odesa) (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.