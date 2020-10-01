Video

09:27 01.10.2020

How to Reduce State Budget Deficit by Eliminating Corruption Schemes at State Agro Enterprises

On Thursday, October 1, at 10.00 the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "How to Reduce State Budget Deficit by Eliminating Corruption Schemes at State Agro Enterprise. An Example of One Enterprise in Chernihiv Region." The participants: the MP of the ninth convocation from the Servant of the People party, Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Committee on Agrarian and Land Policy Pavlo Khalimon, the Director of the state enterprise Experimental Farm Ivkivtsi of Remeslo Myronivka Institute of Wheat of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine, Oleh Pischenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be available on the Youtube channel of the Interfax-Ukraine agency. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

