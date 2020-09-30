Video

09:30 30.09.2020

Press conference of ex-representatives of the Servant of the People political party on groundless dismissal of them as candidates

On Wednesday, September 30, at 10.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference of ex-representatives of the Servant of the People political party on the groundless dismissal of them as candidates, as well as 26 deputies to the merged territorial communities' councils in Kyiv region. Participants include former candidate for the post of head of Hostomelska merged territorial community Serhiy Vozny; self-nominated for the post of head of Kalynivska merged territorial community Volodymyr Petrenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional information by phone: (066) 131 0896.

