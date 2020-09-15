Video

11:00 15.09.2020

Candidate for Kyiv Mayor Must Have Clear Concept of Action

1 min read

On Tuesday, September 15, at 11:30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Candidate for Kyiv Mayor Must Have Clear Concept of Action," during which the political party "Civil Movement Khvylia (Wave)" will present its candidate for the position of the mayor of the capital. Participants include Deputy Head of the Political Party "Civil Movement "Khvylia" Natalia Novak; the ideological leader of the party Pavlo Sebastyanovych, members of the party Serhiy Zamelyukhin, Svitlana Salamatova and candidate for the post of mayor of Kyiv Viktor Petruk. The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine (8/5a Reitarska Street). Press accreditation by phone: (067) 263 9969 (Hanna).

