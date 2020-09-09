On Wednesday, September 9, at 11:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled: "Poltava, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Khmelnytsky: Ratings of Candidates for Mayors, Political Parties" based on the results of sociological research in the period from September 3 to September 7, 2020. Participants include political strategist, Director of Robotic Telesystems LLC Anton Sokolov; Call-center supervisor Olena Voloshko (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot. Additional info by phone: (095) 178 9787.