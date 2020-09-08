On Tuesday, September 8, at 12:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled: "Creation of New Association that will Unite Participants of Automotive Market from Car Dealers to Service Stations," during which the initiators of the association will talk about the goals, tasks, plans of the new association. Participants include Head of the Association Pavlo Kazaryan, co-founder of the association Volodymyr Kovel, lawyer Roman Voloshyn. The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine (8/5a Reitarska Street). Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.