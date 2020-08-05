On Wednesday, August 5, at 11:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Month before Start of Elections: Administrative Resources, Early Campaigning, Black Technologies." Participants include Committee of voters of Ukraine (CVU) Head Oleksiy Koshel; CVU analyst Denys Rybachok (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.