On Wednesday, August 5, at 12:30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "'Impact of Media Terrorism on Reputation: Where Journalism Ends and Criminal Responsibility Begins" on the role and participation of the media in influencing the reputation, legal protection and crisis response campaign to protect the reputation. Participants include Partner of the Sayenko Kharenko Law Firm, Chairman of the Committee on Criminal and Criminal Procedure Law of the Ukrainian Bar Association Yevhen Solodko; financial consultant of Kyiv office of the Center for Exchange Technologies Dmytro Chykh (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. More information at phone: (098) 524 8716 (Kateryna).