Video

12:00 05.08.2020

Impact of Media Terrorism on Reputation: Where Journalism Ends and Criminal Responsibility Begins

1 min read

On Wednesday, August 5, at 12:30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "'Impact of Media Terrorism on Reputation: Where Journalism Ends and Criminal Responsibility Begins" on the role and participation of the media in influencing the reputation, legal protection and crisis response campaign to protect the reputation. Participants include Partner of the Sayenko Kharenko Law Firm, Chairman of the Committee on Criminal and Criminal Procedure Law of the Ukrainian Bar Association Yevhen Solodko; financial consultant of Kyiv office of the Center for Exchange Technologies Dmytro Chykh (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. More information at phone: (098) 524 8716 (Kateryna).

Tags: #center
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:12 05.08.2020
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'State of Ukrainian Society. Ukraine 1991 vs 2020: Comparative Sociological Analysis'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'State of Ukrainian Society. Ukraine 1991 vs 2020: Comparative Sociological Analysis'

11:08 04.08.2020
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Impact of Media Terrorism on Reputation: Where Journalism Ends and Criminal Responsibility Begins'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Impact of Media Terrorism on Reputation: Where Journalism Ends and Criminal Responsibility Begins'

15:43 03.08.2020
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Month before Start of Elections: Administrative Resources, Early Campaigning, Black Technologies'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Month before Start of Elections: Administrative Resources, Early Campaigning, Black Technologies'

15:34 31.07.2020
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Presentation of Sociology Survey: National Rating of Political Parties, Citizens' Safety, Electoral Preferences of Zakarpattia Region Residents'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Presentation of Sociology Survey: National Rating of Political Parties, Citizens' Safety, Electoral Preferences of Zakarpattia Region Residents'

09:11 30.07.2020
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Who Destroyed Ukraine's Horse Breeding and How to Save the Industry, and Why? The Opinion of the Heads of Horse Breeding Enterprises'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Who Destroyed Ukraine's Horse Breeding and How to Save the Industry, and Why? The Opinion of the Heads of Horse Breeding Enterprises'

19:22 29.07.2020
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Who and Why Destroyed Ukraine's Horse Breeding and How to Save the Industry. The Opinion of the Heads of Horse Breeding Enterprises'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Who and Why Destroyed Ukraine's Horse Breeding and How to Save the Industry. The Opinion of the Heads of Horse Breeding Enterprises'

16:25 29.07.2020
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Sovereignty and Desovereignization in the Modern World'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Sovereignty and Desovereignization in the Modern World'

15:20 29.07.2020
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Independent Parties Join Forces in Kyiv Elections'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Independent Parties Join Forces in Kyiv Elections'

14:03 28.07.2020
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'On Prohibition of Political Parties with Actions Aimed at Violating Ukraine's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity and Undermining the Security of the State'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'On Prohibition of Political Parties with Actions Aimed at Violating Ukraine's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity and Undermining the Security of the State'

15:13 17.07.2020
Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'How the Sheremet Сase Was Falsified. Results of Familiarization with the Materials'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'How the Sheremet Сase Was Falsified. Results of Familiarization with the Materials'

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Month before Start of Elections: Administrative Resources, Early Campaigning, Black Technologies

Presentation of Sociology Survey: National Rating of Political Parties, Citizens' Safety, Electoral Preferences of Zakarpattia Region Residents

Sovereignty and Desovereignization in the Modern World

Who Destroyed Ukraine's Horse Breeding and How to Save the Industry, and Why? The Opinion of the Heads of Horse Breeding Enterprises

Independent Parties Join Forces in Kyiv Elections

Press conference 'On Prohibition of Political Parties with Actions Aimed at Violating Ukraine's Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity and Undermining the Security of the State'

Corruption in top management of NEC Ukrenergo, competition for NEC Ukrenergo head is illegal

Electoral Sentiments of Residents of the South-East of Ukraine. Trends in Local Elections

Press conference by Ukrainian Energy Association

Towards Hepatitis Free Future

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD