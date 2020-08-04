Video

10:30 04.08.2020

Presentation of Sociology Survey: National Rating of Political Parties, Citizens' Safety, Electoral Preferences of Zakarpattia Region Residents

On Tuesday, August 4, at 11:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Presentation of Sociology Survey: National Rating of Political Parties, Citizens' Safety, Electoral Preferences of Zakarpattia Region Residents." Participants include political strategist, Director of Robotic Telesystems LLC Anton Sokolov; Call-center supervisor Olena Voloshko (Reitarskaya st., 8/5-A). (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Additional information by phone: (095) 178 9787.

