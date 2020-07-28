Video

09:00 28.07.2020

Towards Hepatitis Free Future

1 min read

On Tuesday, July 28, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Towards Hepatitis Free Future," dedicated to World Hepatitis Day. Participants include Ukraine's Deputy Health Minister, Chief Health Officer Viktor Liashko; Acting Director General of the Public Health Centre of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine Ihor Kuzin; President of the All-Ukrainian Council for the Protection of Patients' Rights and Safety Viktor Serdyuk; patient with hepatitis C with renal failure Oksana Nahornichevska (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Opinion and Attitude of the Population of Ukraine: July 2020

Raider Seizure of State-run Horse Breeding of Ukraine: Who, How, When?

How the Sheremet Сase Was Falsified. Results of Familiarization with the Materials

Truth about Perpetrators of Crimea Surrender

Renewable Energy – Will There Be the Light at the End of the Tunnel?

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Social Protection of Citizens of Ukraine from Domestic Arbitrariness of Authorities'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Socio-Economic Consequences of the Crisis, Ukrainian Citizens' Expectations before Municipal Elections'

How to Invest in Ukraine in Line with Legislation? Illegal Seizures and Ways of Legal Resistance

Briefing by Oleh Koretsky 'All Truth About SBI's Work'

Presentation of Sociology Survey: National Rating of Political Parties, External Influence on Ukraine, Electoral Preferences of Lviv Region Residents

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD