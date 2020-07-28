On Tuesday, July 28, at 10.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference entitled "Towards Hepatitis Free Future," dedicated to World Hepatitis Day. Participants include Ukraine's Deputy Health Minister, Chief Health Officer Viktor Liashko; Acting Director General of the Public Health Centre of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine Ihor Kuzin; President of the All-Ukrainian Council for the Protection of Patients' Rights and Safety Viktor Serdyuk; patient with hepatitis C with renal failure Oksana Nahornichevska (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.