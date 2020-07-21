On Tuesday, July 21, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Opinion and Attitude of the Population of Ukraine: July 2020." Participants include Chairperson of the Board of the Social Monitoring Center Olha Balakireva, Director of the Social Monitoring Center Dmytro Dmytruk (8/5a Reitarska Street). The press conference will be broadcast on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission of journalists requires registration on the spot.