Video

11:30 14.07.2020

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Social Protection of Citizens of Ukraine from Domestic Arbitrariness of Authorities'

2 min read

On Tuesday, July 14, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Social Protection of Citizens of Ukraine from Domestic Arbitrariness of Authorities", on a par with the open address of the political and public activists of Ukraine to the leaders of Normandy Four and the United States on the action plan to settle a military conflict in the east of Ukraine and to restore Donbas territories. Participating will be Chairman of the Ukrainian Peace Fund, people's deputy of Ukraine in 1998-2006, Honored Economist of Ukraine, Doctor of Economics, Chairman of the People's Democratic Party of Ukraine, Ambassador from Ukraine to the International Commission on Human Rights Liudmyla Suprun; Senator of the International Parliament for Security and Peace, people's deputy of Ukraine of the II, III, IV, VI convocations, honorary worker of the Prosecutor's Office, honored lawyer of Ukraine, state counselor of justice of the third grade, President of the Institute of Law and Society, head of the Party of Defenders of the Fatherland Yuriy Karmazin; Director of the Institute for Global Policy named after Zinovy Kulyk, author and host of the program "Prime Time with Serhiy Kryzhanivsky", honored lawyer of Ukraine, President of the ADK Ukraine Corporation and lawyer Serhiy Kryzhanivsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission requires press accreditation.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Socio-Economic Consequences of the Crisis, Ukrainian Citizens' Expectations before Municipal Elections'

How to Invest in Ukraine in Line with Legislation? Illegal Seizures and Ways of Legal Resistance

Briefing by Oleh Koretsky 'All Truth About SBI's Work'

Presentation of Sociology Survey: National Rating of Political Parties, External Influence on Ukraine, Electoral Preferences of Lviv Region Residents

New Facts of International Corruption, External Governance of Ukraine

New Decree of Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine: How does State Put New Obstacles for Ukrainian Citizens for Purchase of Cars?

A Sunny Vacation. Do the Investors of Renewable Energy Resources have Future in Ukraine?

Interfax-Ukraine to host briefing by lawyers of Petro Poroshenko 'What Happened on July 1 and What One Should Expect Further?'

Presentation of Results of Two June Social Surveys (Political Parties' Ratings, Minsk Agreements, COVID-19)

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Police Must Protect, and Not Torture: MPs and Lawyers Take Kaharlyk Incident Victim under Protection'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD