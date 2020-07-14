Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Social Protection of Citizens of Ukraine from Domestic Arbitrariness of Authorities'

On Tuesday, July 14, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Social Protection of Citizens of Ukraine from Domestic Arbitrariness of Authorities", on a par with the open address of the political and public activists of Ukraine to the leaders of Normandy Four and the United States on the action plan to settle a military conflict in the east of Ukraine and to restore Donbas territories. Participating will be Chairman of the Ukrainian Peace Fund, people's deputy of Ukraine in 1998-2006, Honored Economist of Ukraine, Doctor of Economics, Chairman of the People's Democratic Party of Ukraine, Ambassador from Ukraine to the International Commission on Human Rights Liudmyla Suprun; Senator of the International Parliament for Security and Peace, people's deputy of Ukraine of the II, III, IV, VI convocations, honorary worker of the Prosecutor's Office, honored lawyer of Ukraine, state counselor of justice of the third grade, President of the Institute of Law and Society, head of the Party of Defenders of the Fatherland Yuriy Karmazin; Director of the Institute for Global Policy named after Zinovy Kulyk, author and host of the program "Prime Time with Serhiy Kryzhanivsky", honored lawyer of Ukraine, President of the ADK Ukraine Corporation and lawyer Serhiy Kryzhanivsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission requires press accreditation.