Video

13:00 09.07.2020

Presentation of Sociology Survey: National Rating of Political Parties, External Influence on Ukraine, Electoral Preferences of Lviv Region Residents

1 min read

On Thursday, July 9, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Presentation of Sociology Survey: National Rating of Political Parties, External Influence on Ukraine, Electoral Preferences of Lviv Region Residents." Participating will be political expert, Director of Robotic Telesystems LLC Anton Sokolov, Call Center manager Hanna Holovina (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Additional information by phone: (095) 178 9787.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

New Facts of International Corruption, External Governance of Ukraine

New Decree of Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine: How does State Put New Obstacles for Ukrainian Citizens for Purchase of Cars?

A Sunny Vacation. Do the Investors of Renewable Energy Resources have Future in Ukraine?

Interfax-Ukraine to host briefing by lawyers of Petro Poroshenko 'What Happened on July 1 and What One Should Expect Further?'

Presentation of Results of Two June Social Surveys (Political Parties' Ratings, Minsk Agreements, COVID-19)

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Police Must Protect, and Not Torture: MPs and Lawyers Take Kaharlyk Incident Victim under Protection'

Will Ukrainians Feel in Safe after Rada's Adoption of so-called 'Law on Thieves in Law'?

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Monitoring of Ukrainian Population's Public Opinion: June 2020. Radicalization of Sentiment against Backdrop of Economic, Political Crisis'

Economy of Ukraine between Future and Past: Innovative Power Economy or Coal Preferences

Socio-Political Sentiments of Ukrainian Citizens after Quarantine: What has Changed?

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD