On Thursday, July 9, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Presentation of Sociology Survey: National Rating of Political Parties, External Influence on Ukraine, Electoral Preferences of Lviv Region Residents." Participating will be political expert, Director of Robotic Telesystems LLC Anton Sokolov, Call Center manager Hanna Holovina (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Additional information by phone: (095) 178 9787.