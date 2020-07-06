Video

09:00 06.07.2020

A Sunny Vacation. Do the Investors of Renewable Energy Resources have Future in Ukraine?

1 min read

On Monday, July 6, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "A Sunny Vacation. Do the Investors of Renewable Energy Resources have Future in Ukraine?". Participating will be Director General of Tesla Energo LLC Oleh Hramotenko and Managing Partner of Energy Investment Fund Oleksandr Pavlovsky. The broadcast of the press conference will be available on the Youtube channel of Interfax-Ukraine (8/5a Reitarska Street). Details by phone: (097) 841 7735, mediateslaenergo@gmail.com.

