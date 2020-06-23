Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Monitoring of Ukrainian Population's Public Opinion: June 2020. Radicalization of Sentiment against Backdrop of Economic, Political Crisis'

On Monday, June 23, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host press conference entitled "Monitoring of Ukrainian Population's Public Opinion: June 2020. Radicalization of Sentiment against Backdrop of Economic, Political Crisis." Participants include Chairperson of the Board of Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute for Social Research Olha Balakireva, Director of the Social Monitoring Center Dmytro Dmytruk (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine. Admission requires press accreditation.

