On Wednesday, June 3, at 13.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host press briefing by Petro Poroshenko's lawyers Ilya Novikov and Ihor Holovan with the participation of Ukrainian parliamentarian, co-chairman of the European Solidarity faction Artur Herasymov (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the YouTube channel of Interfax-Ukraine: https://youtu.be/xLR4MimGr30.