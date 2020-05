On Wednesday, May 20, at 17.15, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a briefing https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OiTsQSYgfuo by the lawyers of Petro Poroshenko, Ilya Novikov and Ihor Golovan, in regard to the statements of President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky (8/5a Reitarska Street). The broadcast will be available on the https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OiTsQSYgfuo channel of Interfax-Ukraine.