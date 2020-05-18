Online conference by Ukrainian Association of Reproductive Medicine 'The Recent Developments in Reproductive Medicine of Ukraine: What is Up?'

On Tuesday, May 19, at 11:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host an online conference by the Ukrainian Association of Reproductive Medicine on the subject: "The Recent Developments in Reproductive Medicine of Ukraine: What is Up?". During the quarantine period due to restrictions on the entry of foreigners into Ukraine and the termination of air traffic, many genetic parents will not be able to meet their children born in this period in Ukraine. Participating will be President of the Ukrainian Association of Reproductive Medicine, laureate of the State Prize of Ukraine, Professor Oleksandr Yuzko; Vice-President of the Ukrainian Association of Reproductive Medicine, laureate of the State Prize of Ukraine Valeriy Zukin; gynecologist-reproductologist of the highest category, head physician of the Rodynne Dzherelo IVMed medical center (Kyiv) Halyna Strelko; lawyer, specialist in the field of reproductive law Olena Babych (8/5a Reitarska Street). You may submit your questions during the broadcast that will be available on the Interfax-Ukraine channel at: https://youtu.be/7KDlseRclRc.