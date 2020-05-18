Video

15:32 18.05.2020

Online conference by Ukrainian Association of Reproductive Medicine 'The Recent Developments in Reproductive Medicine of Ukraine: What is Up?'

1 min read

On Tuesday, May 19, at 11:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host an online conference by the Ukrainian Association of Reproductive Medicine on the subject: "The Recent Developments in Reproductive Medicine of Ukraine: What is Up?". During the quarantine period due to restrictions on the entry of foreigners into Ukraine and the termination of air traffic, many genetic parents will not be able to meet their children born in this period in Ukraine. Participating will be President of the Ukrainian Association of Reproductive Medicine, laureate of the State Prize of Ukraine, Professor Oleksandr Yuzko; Vice-President of the Ukrainian Association of Reproductive Medicine, laureate of the State Prize of Ukraine Valeriy Zukin; gynecologist-reproductologist of the highest category, head physician of the Rodynne Dzherelo IVMed medical center (Kyiv) Halyna Strelko; lawyer, specialist in the field of reproductive law Olena Babych (8/5a Reitarska Street). You may submit your questions during the broadcast that will be available on the Interfax-Ukraine channel at: https://youtu.be/7KDlseRclRc.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

ZELENSKY TRUMP

White House Releases Memorandum of Trump's Conversation with Zelensky (transcript)

EXPLOSION FIRE

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

KERCH

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

FIGHT SOCCER SHEVCHENKO

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host online conference 'Inactivity of Law Enforcers in Viktor Shokin Case and Non-Compliance with Court Rulings'

Interfax-Ukraine to host online conference 'Half a Year Left to Local Elections: Quarantine, Central Power and Local Top Leaders'

Interfax-Ukraine to host online conference 'State Property Fund Reshuffles Staff of PJSC Khmelnytskoblenergo Against Law – as it Seen by Enterprise's Management'

Wildfire response operations continue in two spots in Chornobyl exclusion zone, radiation background normal – emergencies service

Program on Pharmaceutical Security of State Developed with President's Help will Save of Drugs Deficit Caused by Pandemic

Interfax-Ukraine to host online briefing on laboratory diagnostics of COVID-19 in Ukraine

Online conference 'GfK: Expert Evaluation of the Share of Grey Import of Electronic Appliances in 2019'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on educational program for guides to Chornobyl zone

Press conference on the results of the Forum of Extra-Parliamentary Parties of Ukraine

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'The Role of Women in Ukrainian Community'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD