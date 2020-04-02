Video

09:47 02.04.2020

Program on Pharmaceutical Security of State Developed with President's Help will Save of Drugs Deficit Caused by Pandemic

On Thursday, April 2, at 12:00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host an online conference by the companies-members of the Association of Medications Manufacturers of Ukraine that initiate development and introduction of a complex program on pharmaceutical security of Ukraine. The conference will be broadcast online at: https://youtu.be/BKb0m6MEvNo. Participants include President of the Association of Medications Manufacturers of Ukraine Petro Bahriy; member of the Supervisory Board of PJSC Farmak Oleh Siarkevych; Commercial Director of PJSC Borschahivsky Chemical and Pharmaceutical Plant Yevhen Sova; Director of the Interchim Trading House Oleksandr Chumak; Chairwoman of PrJSC Indar Insulin Production Liubov Vyshnevska; General Director of Yuri-Farm LLC Dmytro Derkach (8/5a Reitarska Street). Please, send your questions to the speakers by e-mail: urakin@interfax.kiev.ua, during online broadcast: https://youtu.be/4bugsdLbgqY.

