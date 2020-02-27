Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Confrontation Between Viktor Shokin and U.S. Former Vice President Joseph Biden. American Trace in Poisoning of Ex-Prosecutor'

On Thursday, February 27, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference "Confrontation Between Viktor Shokin and U.S. Former Vice President Joseph Biden. The American Trace in Poisoning of Ex-Prosecutor" with the participation of Skokin's lawyer Oleksandr Teleshetsky" (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists with press cards on the spot.