Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on presentation of research monograph 'Philosophy of the South of Italy'

On Wednesday, February 19, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference dedicated to the presentation of a scientific and practical manual for criminologists, philosophers, sociologists, law enforcement officials on the subject: "Philosophy of the South of Italy" on crime - the Sicilian mafia, Calabrian Ndrangheta and Neapolitan Camorra. Participants will include academician, PhD in Psychology, head of the Odesa regional branch of the Ukrainian Academy of Sciences Oleh Maltsev; PhD in Psychology, Associate Professor, Academician of the Odesa Regional Branch of the Ukrainian Academy of Sciences Vitaliy Luniov. Honoured journalist of Ukraine Kim Kanevsky will moderate the event (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists with press cards on the spot. Additional information by phone: (063) 624 9103 (Kanykey).