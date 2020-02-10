Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Will Potato Cost UAH 25 per kg in 2020 season?'

On Monday, February 10, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency will host a press conference on the subject: "Will Potato Cost UAH 25 per kg in 2020 season?" The reduction of the area under industrial potato growing in Ukraine has led to an increase in the price of the social product to record levels: whose potato will the country eat? Participants include President of the Ukrainian Association of Potato Producers Mykola Ponomarenko, owner of Adelaide farming enterprise Serhiy Rybalko, director of Agrico Ukraine LLC Mykola Hordiychuk, head of the BestPotato potato business Kostiantyn Sarnatsky, director of Tolsma Technik LLC Oles Kapitanchuk (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration on the spot requires press documents. More information by phone: (098) 621 7897 (Oksana Ruzhenkova).