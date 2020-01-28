Video

11:30 28.01.2020

Interfax-Ukraine to host final press conference of Organizing Committee of Ukrainian House in Davos-2020

On Tuesday, January 28, at 12.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host final press conference of Organizing Committee of Ukrainian House in Davos-2020. Participants include Executive Director of the Ukrainian Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (UVCA) Olha Afanasyeva, President and CEO of the Western NIS Enterprise Fund Jaroslawa Johnson, Director of the National Programs Department of the Victor Pinchuk Foundation Svitlana Hrytsenko, Founding Partner and CEO of Horizon Capital Lenna Koszarny, Executive Director at Ukraine House Davos Alexa Chopivsky (8/5a Reitarska Street). Media accreditation is required until 17:00 on January 27 Details by phone: (044) 490 5580, (096) 833 5973, lmarkitan@wnisef.org (Liudmyla Markitan).

