Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'New director general of PJSC Kyivmetrobud K. Saliy, his first steps to overcome the crisis'

On Wednesday, January 22, at 14.00, the Interfax-Ukraine News Agency's press center will host a press conference entitled "New director general of PJSC Kyivmetrobud K. Saliy, his first steps to overcome the crisis." Participants include director general of PJSC Kyivmetrobud Kostiantyn Saliy, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of PJSC Kyivmetrobud Oleh Tokarev, chief engineer of the building of metro along Vynohradar residential area Yevhen Shataikin, Managing Partner of the Ilyashev & Partners law firm Mykhailo Ilyashev (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration on the spot requires press documents.