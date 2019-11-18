Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Partnership Strategy of Ukrainian Industry and World Basic Science'

On Tuesday, November 19, at 09.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Partnership Strategy of Ukrainian Industry and World Basic Science" on fundamental and applied research of foreign laboratories, as well as on the results of many years of pharmacological and toxicological studies of original medicines, carried out jointly with scientists of JSC Farmak. Participants include Senior Researcher, Ph.D., at Research Institute of University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign (Chicago, U.S.) David Boltz; Professor in the Department of Microbiology and Director of the Global Health & Emerging Pathogens Institute at Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York Adolfo Garcia-Sastre; group leader, Ph.D., University of Cambridge (Cambridge, UK) Aartyan te Veltuis; Regents Distinguished Professor & KBA Eminent Scholar, Ph.D., Diagnostic Medicine Pathobiology, Kansas State University, Manhattan, KS Jürgen A. Richt; chief scientific consultant, Ph.D. in medicine, laureate of the State Prize of Ukraine in the field of science and technology, JSC Farmak (Ukraine) Viktor Marhitych (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.