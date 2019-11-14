Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on setting up nationwide strike committee 'For the Sake of Future!'

On Thursday, November 14, at 13.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference on the creation for the first time in the history of independent Ukraine of a joint nationwide strike committee of trade unions, slaves and farmers 'For the Sake of Future!' (Zarady Maibutnioho). Participants include Deputy Chairman of the Federation of Trade Unions of Ukraine Volodymyr Sayenko; human rights activist, Director of the Institute for Trade Union Development Mykhailo Chaplyha; Chairman of the State Regulatory Service (January 2015-October 2019) Ksenia Lyapina; Chairman of the NGO Union for Protection of Entrepreneurship Serhiy Dorotych; Chairman of the Agrarian Union of Ukraine Hennadiy Novikov; President of the Association of Farmers and Private Landowners of Ukraine Mykola Stryzhak and representatives of the member-organizations of the Trade Union of Ukraine (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.