Video

10:30 23.09.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'A Dialogue between an Actor and Digital Avatar. How IT Technology Transforms Modern Theater'

1 min read

On Monday, September 23, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "A Dialogue between an Actor and Digital Avatar. How IT Technology Transforms Modern Theater." Participants include French film director and teacher Georges Gagnaire, who today conducts a series of master classes in Ukraine for professionals and students; initiator and curator of the program "Theater Window to Europe" Dmytro Ternovy; actor of the digital play "Shadow" Pavlo Chirva; interpreter and technical assistant director Anastasia Ternova (8/5a Reitarska Street). Admission requires press accreditation. Additional information by phone: (097) 668 4908 (Dmytro).

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

Funeral bouquet Yatsenyuk and brawl in parliament

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Say No to Sale of Ukrainian Farmland to Anyone'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference by Hennadiy Zubko, Lev Partskhaladze

Tariff Collapse as a Main Threat to New Heating Season

Entrance of Belarusian Social Project 'Remember Online' Common Online Data Base of Civil Burials and Mass Graves on Ukrainian Market

How Ukrainians Evaluate Gas, Energy, Heat Supply Services. Findings of Poll

Successful Completion of 1st Phase of #DniproSwimming Project: Athlete Swims 1,000 km along Dnipro from Belarus Border to Kherson

Ukrainian sportsman successfully swims 1000 kilometers along Dnipro river

Press conference on implementation of pilot project for transformation of healthcare system financing in Poltava region

How Cabinet of Ministers Can Save UAH 120 bln per Year. High-Speed Victories for Ukrainian Infrastructure: Ukrzaliznytsia, Cars, Sea, Roads, Aviation

Reform of Security Service of Ukraine: Presentation of Bill on Dismantlement of Departments on Combating Corruption and Economics Protection

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD