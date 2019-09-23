Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'A Dialogue between an Actor and Digital Avatar. How IT Technology Transforms Modern Theater'
On Monday, September 23, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "A Dialogue between an Actor and Digital Avatar. How IT Technology Transforms Modern Theater." Participants include French film director and teacher Georges Gagnaire, who today conducts a series of master classes in Ukraine for professionals and students; initiator and curator of the program "Theater Window to Europe" Dmytro Ternovy; actor of the digital play "Shadow" Pavlo Chirva; interpreter and technical assistant director Anastasia Ternova (8/5a Reitarska Street). Admission requires press accreditation. Additional information by phone: (097) 668 4908 (Dmytro).