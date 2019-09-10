Press conference on implementation of pilot project for transformation of healthcare system financing in Poltava region

On Tuesday, September 10, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference "Transformation of Ukraine's health care through the prism of the Poltava "pilot" dedicated to the implementation of a pilot project to transform the financing of the health system in Poltava region and its experience for scaling at all regions of Ukraine." Participants include Director of the Department of Health of the Poltava Regional State Administration Viktor Lysak; Deputy Director of the State Institution Center for Medical Statistics of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine Serhiy Dyachenko; head of the board of the association ECO Health of Ukraine Yevhen Prylypko; Head of the Board of the Platform for Health Tymofiy Badikov (8/5a Reitarska Street). Media accreditation is required at: https://forms.gle/xvTm7PoLWZPbL6vf7.