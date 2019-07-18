Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'What are Yuriy Nesterchuk, Mykola Babenko and Natalia Bihari and Why do They Run for Deputies?'

On Thursday, July 18, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference titled "What are Yuriy Nesterchuk, Mykola Babenko and Natalia Bihari and Why do They Run for Deputies?" with the participation of head of the NGO "Ne Movchy" (Don't Be Silent) Orest Harandzhi, who will tell about the business interests of these parliamentary candidates in the 90th electoral district of Kyiv region (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists with editorial IDs on the spot.