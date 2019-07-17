Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Monitoring of Ukrainians' Electoral Moods'

On Wednesday, July 17, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference titled "Monitoring of Ukrainians' Electoral Moods" according to the results of the nationwide survey of the population (3,019 respondents were interviewed), conducted from July 3 to July 10, 2019. Participants include: Director of the Social Monitoring Center Dmytro Dmytruk; Director for Development at the Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute for Social Research Volodymyr Barabash (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists with editorial IDs on the spot.