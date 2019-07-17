Video

12:50 17.07.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Monitoring of Ukrainians' Electoral Moods'

1 min read

On Wednesday, July 17, at 13.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference titled "Monitoring of Ukrainians' Electoral Moods" according to the results of the nationwide survey of the population (3,019 respondents were interviewed), conducted from July 3 to July 10, 2019. Participants include: Director of the Social Monitoring Center Dmytro Dmytruk; Director for Development at the Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute for Social Research Volodymyr Barabash (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists with editorial IDs on the spot.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

Funeral bouquet Yatsenyuk and brawl in parliament

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference on the outcome of parliamentary election campaign

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'About Black PR against Candidate for Deputy from Svoboda Party Mykhailo Podoliak'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Smeshko's Plan for National Security and Defense Reform'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Kremlin Accomplices - to Prison: Legislative Initiative of Holos Party'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Electoral Situation in Kirovohrad Region through Example of Electoral District No. 103'

Former Leaders of the State Robbed Ukrainians via [National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation] NCER's Large-Scale Financial Schemes

Electronic Consignment Note: How New Order of Infrastructure Ministry will Change the Market

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Electoral Situation in Kyiv Region through the Example of Electoral District No. 96'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ukrainian Raiders with Help of Corrupt Officials Seize Company of Five German Investors'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Ukrainian Agri Council's Position on Excluding Deputy Chairman Sokolov from Servant of the People List of Candidates'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD