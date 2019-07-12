On Friday, July 12, at 12.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Former Leaders of the State Robbed Ukrainians via [National Commission for Energy, Housing and Utilities Services Regulation] NCER's Large-Scale Financial Schemes." Participants include: leader of the Strength and Honor Party Ihor Smeshko; Olha Romanyuk, former deputy minister for housing and public utilities; ex-first deputy head of the Security Service of Ukraine and head of the Anti-Terrorist Center at the Security Service of Ukraine, Lieutenant-General Volodymyr Timoshenko; Chief Consultant of the Political System Development Department of National Institute for Strategic Studies Serhiy Dryomov (8/5a Reitarska Street). Press accreditation by phone: +38 063 574 3074.