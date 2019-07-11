Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Electoral Situation in Kyiv Region through the Example of Electoral District No. 96'

On Thursday, July 11, at 14.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Electoral Situation in Kyiv Region through the Example of Electoral District No. 96." Sociological company "Inmark" presents the results of a nationwide survey on the electoral preferences of citizens, conducted from July 1 to July 7, 2019. Participants: head of LLC Inmark - information and marketing, sociologist Kostiantyn Korzh; Director of Ukraine's Institute for Global Strategies Vadym Karasiov; politician and analyst, poet Volodymyr Tsybulko; political consultant and campaign manager Petro Okhotin (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists requires press accreditation.