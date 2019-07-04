Video

11:09 04.07.2019

Presentation of the updated website of Ukrainian non-governmental organization Sociological Association of Ukraine

2 min read

On Thursday, July 4, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference devoted to the presentation of the updated website of Ukrainian non-governmental organization Sociological Association of Ukraine. The results of latest electoral studies, as well as relevant issues of sociological analysis of modern Ukrainian community will be presented. Participants include President of the Sociological Association of Ukraine Vil Bakirov; Doctor of Philosophy, Professor, Head of the Department of Methodology and Sociology Methods, Deputy Director for Research of the Institute of Sociology of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, Corresponding Member of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine Yevhen Holovakha; Doctor of Sociology, Professor, Head of the Department of Sociology of Kharkiv National University named after V. Karazin Liudmyla Sokurianska; Director of the Rating sociological group Oleksiy Antypovych; Candidate of Sociological Sciences, Head of the Department for Monitoring Studies of Socio-Economic Transformations of the state-owned enterprise Institute for Economics and Forecasting of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, Board Chairperson of the Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute for Social Research, Board Chairperson of Social Monitoring Center NGO, Editor-In-Chief of the Ukrainian Society scientific magazine Olha Balakireva; Doctor of Philosophy, Professor at the Kyiv-Mohyla Academy National University, Director General of the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) Volodymyr Paniotto; Doctor of Sociology, Professor, Director General of TNS UKRAINE Mykola Churilov; Candidate of Sociology, Deputy Director of the Razumkov Centre Mykhailo Mischenko (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists requires press accreditation.

