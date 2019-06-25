Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference titled 'Ukrainian Oil & Gas Association Urges to Prevent Oil & Gas Market from Completely Sliding into the Shadows'

On Tuesday, June 25, at 13.30, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference titled "Ukrainian Oil & Gas Association urges to prevent the oil and gas market from completely sliding into the shadows." Participants include: Oil & Gas Association of Ukraine Nelya Pryvalova; Director of A-95 Consulting Group LLC Serhiy Kuyun; Director General of the Federation of Employers of Ukraine Ruslan Ilichev; Head of Kyiv City State Administration's Civil Protection Department Roman Tkachuk (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists with editorial IDs on the spot. Details by phone: +38 050 418 1803.