Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference of representatives of PrivatBank, #Diyznamy movement

On Thursday, June 13, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference of representatives of PrivatBank and #Diyznamy movement. PrivatBank launched the "Open Bank Statement" service, which will allow introducing public control over the expenses of nongovernmental organizations, associations of citizens, state-owned and municipal enterprises. Participants include member of the Board of PrivatBank, IT director of the bank Andriy Hrytseniuk, Head of PrivatBank's service for SME Serhiy Klyuev, founder of the #Diyznamy Movement Maria Barabash, founder of the #Diyznamy Movement Serhiy Blazhevych (8/5-A Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists requires press accreditation. Additional information by phone: (067) 565 1776, e-mail: oleg.serga@privatbank.ua (PrivatBank's Spokesman Oleg Serga).