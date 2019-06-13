Video

10:30 13.06.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference of representatives of PrivatBank, #Diyznamy movement

1 min read

On Thursday, June 13, at 11.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference of representatives of PrivatBank and #Diyznamy movement. PrivatBank launched the "Open Bank Statement" service, which will allow introducing public control over the expenses of nongovernmental organizations, associations of citizens, state-owned and municipal enterprises. Participants include member of the Board of PrivatBank, IT director of the bank Andriy Hrytseniuk, Head of PrivatBank's service for SME Serhiy Klyuev, founder of the #Diyznamy Movement Maria Barabash, founder of the #Diyznamy Movement Serhiy Blazhevych (8/5-A Reitarska Street). Registration of journalists requires press accreditation. Additional information by phone: (067) 565 1776, e-mail: oleg.serga@privatbank.ua (PrivatBank's Spokesman Oleg Serga).

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Video of fire and explosions in the parking lot in Kropivnitsky

Video: They ran with machine guns up to the second floor, opened all the office doors and killed everyone they could find – Kerch college director

US President Donald Trump congratulated AmCham Ukraine on its 25th Anniversary

Shevchenko stopped fighting in the fan-sector

Funeral bouquet Yatsenyuk and brawl in parliament

LATEST

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Electronic Health - Threat to National Security of Ukraine?'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Monitoring of Ukrainians' Electoral Moods'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Information Attack on PJSC Cherkasyoblenergo'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Court Obliges NCER to Set Economically Viable Tariff for Kharkivgaz'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Resumption of OJSC Odesa Port-Side Chemical Plant's Work and Development Strategy'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Monitoring of Ukrainians' Electoral Moods'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Presenting relaunched international charitable program to improve Ukrainian children's health in Cuba'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Who is Trying to Destroy All-Ukrainian Military-Patriotic Center-Museum 'Champagne?''

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference entitled 'Cedars are returning to Ukrainian lands. The forgotten history and revival of the rich, powerful, healing forests of the country'

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference at 12:00 today 'Authorities Changed, Chaos Remains. Tonight Raiders Seized Residential Complex Chaika'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD