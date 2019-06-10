Video

11:30 10.06.2019

Interfax-Ukraine to host press conference 'Monitoring of Ukrainians' Electoral Moods'

1 min read

On Monday, June 10, at 12.00, the press center of the Interfax-Ukraine news agency will host a press conference entitled "Monitoring of Ukrainians' Electoral Moods" Participants include: Chairperson of the Board of Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute for Social Research Olha Balakireva; Director of the Social Monitoring Center Dmytro Dmytruk; Director for Development at Oleksandr Yaremenko Ukrainian Institute for Social Research Volodymyr Barabash (8/5a Reitarska Street). Registration requires press accreditation.

 

